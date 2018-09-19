MCBC (MCFT) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

MCBC Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:MCFT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after B. Riley raised their price target on the stock from $36.50 to $44.00. B. Riley currently has a buy rating on the stock. MCBC traded as high as $37.95 and last traded at $37.39, with a volume of 10004 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $36.82.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 1st. BidaskClub lowered MCBC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of MCBC in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on MCBC from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. MCBC has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.20.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of MCBC by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 164,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,926 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of MCBC by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MCBC by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 418,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,551,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc grew its position in shares of MCBC by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 52,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the period. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. grew its position in shares of MCBC by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 22,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.80% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market cap of $679.95 million, a PE ratio of 18.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.09.

MCBC (NASDAQ:MCFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.15. MCBC had a return on equity of 108.42% and a net margin of 11.92%. The firm had revenue of $95.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 63.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that MCBC Holdings Inc will post 2.34 EPS for the current year.

MCBC Company Profile (NASDAQ:MCFT)

MCBC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, innovates, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational sport boats in North America and internationally. The company offers recreational performance sport boats, which are primarily used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

