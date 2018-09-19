McAdam LLC Sells 902 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

McAdam LLC reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 902 shares during the quarter. McAdam LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $126,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $105,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 806.5% in the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 139.1% in the second quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 683 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Finally, Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 224.9% in the second quarter. Trust Department MB Financial Bank N A now owns 1,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $111.98 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $98.92 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

