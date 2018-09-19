McAdam LLC Increases Stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (IXUS)

McAdam LLC increased its position in shares of ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS) by 82.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,536 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,123 shares during the period. McAdam LLC’s holdings in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IXUS. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 8.6% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 54,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 6.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,795,000 after purchasing an additional 21,188 shares in the last quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP boosted its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 5.7% during the second quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 112,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,779,000 after purchasing an additional 6,111 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT during the second quarter valued at about $533,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI boosted its position in ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT by 9.7% during the second quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 11,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Get ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT alerts:

Shares of BMV IXUS opened at $59.87 on Wednesday. ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT has a fifty-two week low of $1,050.00 and a fifty-two week high of $1,260.00.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IXUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT (BMV:IXUS).

Receive News & Ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ISHARES Tr/CORE MSCI TOTAL INT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.