Max Briggs Purchases 7,400 Shares of First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Stock

First Foundation Inc (NASDAQ:FFWM) Director Max Briggs bought 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.38 per share, for a total transaction of $121,212.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,393.80. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

FFWM opened at $16.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $728.55 million, a PE ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.59. First Foundation Inc has a one year low of $14.95 and a one year high of $20.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Get First Foundation alerts:

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.06). First Foundation had a net margin of 12.87% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The business had revenue of $43.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.38 million. equities research analysts predict that First Foundation Inc will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FFWM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $254,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $260,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $273,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new position in First Foundation in the second quarter worth approximately $358,000. 55.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FFWM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub raised First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. DA Davidson upped their target price on First Foundation from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. ValuEngine cut First Foundation from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $16.00 target price on First Foundation and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.90.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Banking; and Investment Management and Wealth Planning. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificates of deposit; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and lines of credit, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and lines of credit, and home equity lines of credit.

Read More: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for First Foundation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Foundation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.