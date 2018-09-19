Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLB) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,234,964 shares, a growth of 35.3% from the August 15th total of 9,780,275 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,006,686 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. IPG Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.3% during the second quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. First United Bank Trust increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 16.6% during the second quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 6,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after buying an additional 875 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 6.1% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 16,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 0.9% during the second quarter. Hugh Johnson Advisors LLC now owns 109,177 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,340,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund by 5.5% during the second quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund stock opened at $59.68 on Wednesday. Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund has a fifty-two week low of $55.21 and a fifty-two week high of $64.17.

Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Materials Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies involved in such industries as chemicals; metals and mining; paper and forest products; containers and packaging, and construction materials.

