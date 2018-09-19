Mastercard (MA) Hits New 1-Year High at $221.41

Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $221.41 and last traded at $218.04, with a volume of 98581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $220.77.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 11th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $197.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $224.00 to $228.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of Mastercard in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $209.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Mastercard presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The stock has a market capitalization of $226.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The credit services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.65 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 103.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Inc will post 6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 9th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.83%.

In related news, CFO Martina Hundmejean sold 69,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.35, for a total value of $13,987,835.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,826,116.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MA. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $477,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $724,000. Buckley Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $803,000. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 106,668 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $20,962,000 after buying an additional 1,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its position in Mastercard by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 81,090 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $15,936,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mastercard (NYSE:MA)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

