Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 6,896 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (ABT)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 69,211 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 6,896 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $4,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Rainier Group Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $114,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Fort L.P. purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak increased its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 72.0% during the 2nd quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 2,098 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.13% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Abbott Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.18.

ABT opened at $68.41 on Wednesday. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $51.37 and a one year high of $68.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.03 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.71 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.30% and a net margin of 3.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. research analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 12th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.80%.

In related news, insider Andrew H. Lane sold 9,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.11, for a total transaction of $610,499.67. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,576 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,387,505.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jaime Contreras sold 64,268 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.84, for a total value of $4,295,673.12. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 125,471 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,481.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 90,389 shares of company stock worth $5,995,012 in the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms; gynecological disorders; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraines; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccine and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

