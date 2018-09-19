Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV Sells 1,217 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (PAYX)

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV reduced its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,217 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Paychex were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky increased its position in shares of Paychex by 12.9% during the second quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 6,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $429,000 after buying an additional 715 shares during the period. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania boosted its stake in Paychex by 13.1% during the second quarter. Univest Corp of Pennsylvania now owns 6,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Paychex by 1.2% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,220,000 after acquiring an additional 744 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.0% during the second quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 9,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chemical Bank boosted its stake in Paychex by 9.4% during the second quarter. Chemical Bank now owns 9,008 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Paychex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Monday, August 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $65.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.42.

Paychex stock opened at $74.63 on Wednesday. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.91 and a 1-year high of $74.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.96.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by ($0.01). Paychex had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 44.29%. The business had revenue of $871.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 1st were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 31st. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.84%.

In other news, VP Jennifer R. Vossler sold 7,683 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total value of $537,195.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 16,536 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,197.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 74,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total transaction of $5,206,527.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 276,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,278,683.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 248,559 shares of company stock worth $17,599,054 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

