Mary Catharine Davis Sells 2,000 Shares of Tc Pipelines Lp (TRP) Stock

Tc Pipelines Lp (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) Director Mary Catharine Davis sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$54.60, for a total transaction of C$109,200.00.

Mary Catharine Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 15th, Mary Catharine Davis sold 57 shares of Tc Pipelines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$57.42, for a total transaction of C$3,272.94.

TRP traded down C$0.32 on Wednesday, hitting C$54.35. 686,583 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,553. Tc Pipelines Lp has a fifty-two week low of C$50.28 and a fifty-two week high of C$65.18.

Tc Pipelines (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.10. Tc Pipelines had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 1.10%. The company had revenue of C$3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.90 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.08%.

Separately, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tc Pipelines from C$73.00 to C$74.00 in a report on Friday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$69.11.

About Tc Pipelines

TransCanada Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Energy segments. The company transports natural gas to local distribution companies, power generation and individual facilities, interconnecting pipelines, and other businesses.

