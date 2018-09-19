Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (MRVL) Shares Sold by AMP Capital Investors Ltd

AMP Capital Investors Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 141,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 6,001 shares during the quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd’s holdings in Marvell Technology Group were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 5.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,789,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,196,128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,685,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,191,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $518,672,000 after acquiring an additional 358,921 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 16.0% in the second quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 14,359,692 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,979,069 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 2.6% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,206,654 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $261,711,000 after acquiring an additional 305,655 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Marvell Technology Group by 19.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,604,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,045 shares during the period.

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $18.66 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.54. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.49 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.51 billion, a PE ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.92.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Marvell Technology Group had a return on equity of 10.70% and a net margin of 15.36%. The company had revenue of $665.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.00 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts predict that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 2nd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 1st. Marvell Technology Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.08%.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $213,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,434.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $631,200 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRVL. Citigroup lowered their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 14th. ValuEngine downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Cowen lowered their target price on Marvell Technology Group from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised Marvell Technology Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.90.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd. designs, develops, and markets analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a range of storage products, including hard disk drive (HDD) and solid-state drive controllers, as well as HDD components, such as HDD preamps components; and develops software-enabled silicon solutions comprising serial advanced technology attachment port multipliers, bridges, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express redundant array of independent disks controllers and converged storage processors for enterprises, data centers, and cloud computing businesses.

