Marshall Wace LLP Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 23,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Signature Wealth Management Group purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 845.8% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.92% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 1,700 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.92, for a total transaction of $203,864.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO James J. Barber sold 2,500 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $304,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,512 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,932. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 10th. Raymond James raised shares of United Parcel Service from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Stephens set a $128.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service to $128.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.44.

Shares of United Parcel Service stock opened at $118.24 on Wednesday. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.45 and a 1 year high of $135.53. The company has a market cap of $103.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.54, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.01. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 364.89%. The business had revenue of $17.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 earnings per share. United Parcel Service’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 17th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 60.57%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

