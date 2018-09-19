Marshall Wace LLP Purchases New Holdings in CarGurus Inc (CARG)

Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CarGurus Inc (NASDAQ:CARG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 83,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,899,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.08% of CarGurus at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 99.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,982,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,778,000 after purchasing an additional 4,975,737 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in CarGurus by 13.9% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,808,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,522,000 after purchasing an additional 466,106 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in CarGurus by 116,567.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,625,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,622,769 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its holdings in CarGurus by 55.6% during the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 970,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,327,000 after purchasing an additional 346,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in CarGurus by 877.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 681,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,678,000 after purchasing an additional 611,878 shares during the last quarter. 63.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CarGurus stock opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 437.83. CarGurus Inc has a fifty-two week low of $25.85 and a fifty-two week high of $56.17.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.84 million. CarGurus had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 10.34%. sell-side analysts forecast that CarGurus Inc will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CARG. ValuEngine raised CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 13th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on CarGurus from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. DA Davidson set a $53.00 price objective on CarGurus and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised CarGurus from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

In other CarGurus news, CEO Langley Steinert sold 117,406 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total transaction of $4,142,083.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Oliver Ian Chrzan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $1,555,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,687,761 shares of company stock valued at $174,617,502 in the last three months. 51.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive marketplace connecting buyers and sellers of new and used cars worldwide. The company's marketplace enables users with third-party validation on pricing, dealer reputation, and other information. As of June 30, 2017, it had an active dealer network of approximately 40,000 dealers; and approximately 5.4 million car listings.

