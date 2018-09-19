Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 47,678 WEC Energy Group Inc (WEC)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 47,678 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,082,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WEC Energy Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 45,016 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the period. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group during the first quarter valued at $144,000. Securian Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 12.2% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 56,293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,639,000 after buying an additional 6,105 shares during the period. Federated Investors Inc. PA increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3,162.3% during the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 203,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 197,073 shares during the period. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. increased its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. now owns 16,265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.37% of the company’s stock.

Get WEC Energy Group alerts:

In other WEC Energy Group news, insider Frederick D. Kuester sold 168,790 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total value of $11,298,802.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara L. Bowles sold 2,500 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $166,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WEC opened at $68.34 on Wednesday. WEC Energy Group Inc has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $70.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.71 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.76.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.06. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 16.56%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that WEC Energy Group Inc will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 14th were paid a $0.5525 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 13th. This represents a $2.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.38%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Barclays started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $71.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on WEC Energy Group from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered WEC Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded WEC Energy Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 20th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.09.

WEC Energy Group Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WEC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WEC Energy Group Inc (NYSE:WEC).

Receive News & Ratings for WEC Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WEC Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.