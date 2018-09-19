Marshall Wace LLP Buys Shares of 104,619 Patterson Companies, Inc. (PDCO)

Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 104,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.11% of Patterson Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Tyers Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 6,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 69,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $706,000 after buying an additional 2,779 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 121,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after buying an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 100,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PDCO. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 31st. BidaskClub raised shares of Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Patterson Companies from $20.00 to $18.50 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Leerink Swann assumed coverage on shares of Patterson Companies in a report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Patterson Companies from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.32.

PDCO stock opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.22 and a fifty-two week high of $40.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.08.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.08). Patterson Companies had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through Dental and Animal Health segments. The company's Dental segment offers consumable products, such as infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

