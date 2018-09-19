Marriott Vacations Worldwide Target of Unusually High Options Trading (VAC)

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corp (NYSE:VAC) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 10,020 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 5,498% compared to the average daily volume of 179 call options.

In other Marriott Vacations Worldwide news, CEO Stephen P. Weisz acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $108.43 per share, with a total value of $379,505.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 180,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,519,243.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,265,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,825,000 after buying an additional 310,249 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,319,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,020,000 after buying an additional 21,916 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 198.9% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 604,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,291,000 after buying an additional 402,323 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 2,989.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 479,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,160,000 after buying an additional 463,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 439,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,625,000 after buying an additional 6,683 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on VAC. ValuEngine cut Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Nomura set a $158.00 target price on Marriott Vacations Worldwide and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Monday, July 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.07.

VAC opened at $116.11 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 6.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.39. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a 52 week low of $107.17 and a 52 week high of $154.14.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $594.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $595.15 million. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 15.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. equities research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 19th. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.68%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands. It operates through three segments: North America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. The company also develops, markets, and sells vacation ownership and related products under The Ritz-Carlton Destination Club brand; and holds right to develop, market, and sell ownership residential products under The Ritz-Carlton Residences brand.

