Marathon Petroleum Corp (MPC) Holdings Boosted by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 54.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,310 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in Marathon Petroleum by 248.9% during the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 31,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 22,703 shares in the last quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 12.6% in the second quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 346,890 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,338,000 after acquiring an additional 38,783 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 184.3% in the second quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 27,957 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 18,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $860,000. Institutional investors own 82.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 27th. ValuEngine downgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.27 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.12.

Shares of Marathon Petroleum stock opened at $83.97 on Wednesday. Marathon Petroleum Corp has a one year low of $53.38 and a one year high of $85.34. The company has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.29. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Corp will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. Marathon Petroleum’s payout ratio is 48.42%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing, Speedway and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

