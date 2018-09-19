Manx Telecom (MANX) PT Lowered to GBX 200 at Barclays

Manx Telecom (LON:MANX) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Barclays from GBX 215 ($2.80) to GBX 200 ($2.61) in a research note issued to investors on Monday. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.96% from the company’s current price.

MANX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manx Telecom in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Numis Securities dropped their price target on Manx Telecom from GBX 200 ($2.61) to GBX 170 ($2.21) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Manx Telecom in a research note on Thursday, July 12th.

Shares of MANX stock opened at GBX 171 ($2.23) on Monday. Manx Telecom has a 52 week low of GBX 172 ($2.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 209 ($2.72).

Manx Telecom plc provides a range of telecommunications services to consumers, businesses, and public sector in the Isle of Man and internationally. It operates through five segments: Fixed Line, Broadband and Data; Mobile; Global Solutions; Data Centre; and Other. The Fixed Line, Broadband and Data segment offers fixed line, broadband, and connectivity services to approximately 37,000 homes and 4,000 businesses.

