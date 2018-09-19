Mantech International (MANT) Downgraded to “Hold” at BidaskClub

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) was downgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on MANT. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mantech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Mantech International in a research note on Friday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Mantech International to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Mantech International from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.13.

Shares of Mantech International stock opened at $64.68 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.83. Mantech International has a fifty-two week low of $40.78 and a fifty-two week high of $68.11.

Mantech International (NASDAQ:MANT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50. The business had revenue of $491.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $476.98 million. Mantech International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 5.46%. Mantech International’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Mantech International will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Mantech International news, CEO Kevin M. Phillips sold 63,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.36, for a total value of $4,159,837.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,493,246.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Judith L. Bjornaas sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.98, for a total transaction of $669,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,071,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,835 shares of company stock worth $5,359,430. Insiders own 34.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MANT. OppenheimerFunds Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,577.9% during the second quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 336,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $18,039,000 after purchasing an additional 316,266 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 1,393.4% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 321,164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,815,000 after purchasing an additional 299,659 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 8.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,621,012 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $194,230,000 after purchasing an additional 270,010 shares in the last quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mantech International during the second quarter worth $13,137,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Mantech International by 77.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 543,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,178,000 after purchasing an additional 237,373 shares in the last quarter. 64.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ManTech International Corporation provides technologies and solutions for mission-critical national security programs worldwide. It offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

