ManpowerGroup (MAN) Shares Down 5.2%

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) fell 5.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $83.56 and last traded at $84.05. 1,790,421 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 151% from the average session volume of 714,463 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.68.

Several brokerages have issued reports on MAN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report on Monday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.70.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35. The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.88 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.67% and a return on equity of 19.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 EPS. equities analysts expect that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, August 3rd that allows the company to repurchase 6,000,000 shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Mara E. Swan sold 11,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.77, for a total value of $1,049,473.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,238.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $120,730.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.02% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 213.0% in the 2nd quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at $229,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 2nd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% during the 2nd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 2,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.05% of the company’s stock.

About ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company's recruitment service portfolio includes permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions.

See Also: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.