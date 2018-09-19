Mallinckrodt PLC (MNK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $635.31 Million

Equities analysts expect Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) to post $635.31 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Mallinckrodt’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $614.80 million and the highest estimate coming in at $650.10 million. Mallinckrodt posted sales of $793.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Mallinckrodt will report full year sales of $2.48 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.45 billion to $2.50 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $2.52 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $2.28 billion to $2.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mallinckrodt.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.30. Mallinckrodt had a net margin of 59.85% and a return on equity of 10.39%. The company had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $621.15 million.

MNK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mallinckrodt from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 27th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Mallinckrodt from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity set a $34.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, August 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Mallinckrodt in a report on Tuesday, August 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Mallinckrodt currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.62.

Shares of MNK stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.68. 98,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,403,502. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Mallinckrodt has a 52 week low of $11.65 and a 52 week high of $39.05. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MNK. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Mallinckrodt in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth about $175,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mallinckrodt by 493.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mallinckrodt during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000.

Mallinckrodt Company Profile

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

