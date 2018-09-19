Mallinckrodt (MNK) Shares Gap Down to $30.56

Shares of Mallinckrodt PLC (NYSE:MNK) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $30.14, but opened at $30.56. Mallinckrodt shares last traded at $29.85, with a volume of 200178 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on MNK shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Mallinckrodt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Leerink Swann raised their target price on Mallinckrodt from $12.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Mallinckrodt from $14.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 17th. SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Mallinckrodt to $32.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Mallinckrodt from $20.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.62.

The stock has a market cap of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Mallinckrodt (NYSE:MNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $631.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.15 million. Mallinckrodt had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 59.85%. equities research analysts anticipate that Mallinckrodt PLC will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $104,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its holdings in Mallinckrodt by 493.9% during the second quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 10,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 8,742 shares in the last quarter. Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the second quarter valued at about $200,000. Finally, TLP Group LLC bought a new position in Mallinckrodt during the first quarter valued at about $208,000.

Mallinckrodt public limited company develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded pharmaceutical products in Canada and the European Union, as well as in Latin American, the Middle Eastern, African, and the Asia-Pacific regions. The company markets branded pharmaceutical products for autoimmune and rare diseases in the specialty areas of neurology, rheumatology, nephrology, ophthalmology, and pulmonology; and immunotherapy and neonatal respiratory critical care therapies, as well as analgesics and gastrointestinal products.

