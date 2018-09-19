Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Grows Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (EMLC)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 1,809.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 178,931 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 169,562 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV owned about 0.07% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $10,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMLC. ING Groep NV bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,892,000. Natixis bought a new position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $14,872,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 17.8% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 74,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 11,246 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 18.1% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 3,646,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,477,000 after purchasing an additional 557,826 shares during the period. Finally, Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 14.3% during the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 30,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877 shares during the period.

Shares of EMLC opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $15.74 and a 12 month high of $19.91.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a dividend of $0.0861 per share. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th.

About VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

