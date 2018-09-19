Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV Boosts Stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BNDX)

Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV grew its position in shares of VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF (BMV:BNDX) by 6,050.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 950,668 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 935,210 shares during the quarter. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF comprises approximately 1.0% of Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV’s holdings in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF were worth $17,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 161.3% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,023,000 after buying an additional 22,824 shares during the last quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 81.7% in the first quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 242,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,265,000 after buying an additional 108,954 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 4.5% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 314,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,212,000 after buying an additional 13,684 shares during the last quarter. Change Path LLC bought a new stake in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF in the first quarter worth $5,238,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. lifted its position in VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF by 7.8% in the second quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 22,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after buying an additional 1,598 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BNDX opened at $54.63 on Wednesday. VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF has a 52-week low of $960.00 and a 52-week high of $1,056.00.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a $0.0508 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. This is an increase from VANGUARD CHARLO/TOTAL INTL BD ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%.

