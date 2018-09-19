MAI Capital Management Has $4.02 Million Position in Genesis Energy, L.P. (GEL)

MAI Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) by 2.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 183,589 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,165 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $4,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $193,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $212,000. Horrell Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Genesis Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 380.9% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 11,825 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 9,366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in Genesis Energy by 259.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 21,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Genesis Energy news, VP Garland G. Gaspard bought 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $24.07 per share, with a total value of $30,015.29. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 1,247 shares in the company, valued at $30,015.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GEL stock opened at $24.39 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.01 and a beta of 1.25. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a 52-week low of $18.42 and a 52-week high of $27.24.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $752.39 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $729.72 million. Genesis Energy had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 1.52%. Genesis Energy’s revenue was up 85.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.28 EPS. equities research analysts anticipate that Genesis Energy, L.P. will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GEL shares. UBS Group raised their target price on Genesis Energy from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird cut Genesis Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. ValuEngine raised Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Genesis Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Monday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.50.

Genesis Energy Company Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deep-water pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

