MAI Capital Management Has $2.22 Million Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (PM)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,512 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,423 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 90.7% in the 2nd quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 214.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares during the period. 72.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PM. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Philip Morris International from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Societe Generale cut Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.36.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $80.33 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $123.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. Philip Morris International Inc. has a one year low of $76.21 and a one year high of $116.07.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 76.67% and a net margin of 7.84%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 25th. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.49%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other tobacco products, and other nicotine-containing products. Its portfolio of brands comprises Marlboro, Parliament, Bond Street, Chesterfield, L&M, Lark, Philip Morris, Merit, Virginia S., Muratti, and Next.

