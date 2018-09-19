MAI Capital Management Boosts Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (VTI)

MAI Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,391 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. MAI Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $3,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12,400.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,318,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,446,000 after acquiring an additional 21,147,716 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,583,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,605,000 after acquiring an additional 653,453 shares during the period. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.5% in the second quarter. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC now owns 12,677,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,335,000 after acquiring an additional 773,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,211,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,574,402,000 after acquiring an additional 361,436 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,342,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,171,483,000 after acquiring an additional 302,153 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $150.13 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $127.69 and a 1-year high of $150.77.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

