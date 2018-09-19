Maecenas Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $1,075.00 (ART)

Maecenas (CURRENCY:ART) traded down 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 19th. During the last week, Maecenas has traded 50.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Maecenas token can currently be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000528 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and HitBTC. Maecenas has a total market cap of $1.31 million and approximately $1,075.00 worth of Maecenas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Maecenas Profile

Maecenas was first traded on September 7th, 2017. Maecenas’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,287,162 tokens. The official message board for Maecenas is medium.com/maecenas . The official website for Maecenas is www.maecenas.co . The Reddit community for Maecenas is /r/MaecenasART and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Maecenas’ official Twitter account is @maecenasart and its Facebook page is accessible here

Maecenas Token Trading

Maecenas can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maecenas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Maecenas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Maecenas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

