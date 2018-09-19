Macquarie Group Ltd. Has $27.01 Million Holdings in Keane Group Inc (FRAC)

Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Keane Group Inc (NYSE:FRAC) by 25.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,975,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 402,711 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in Keane Group were worth $27,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FRAC. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Keane Group during the 1st quarter valued at $40,683,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Keane Group by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,634,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,795,000 after buying an additional 1,633,853 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Keane Group by 1,557.7% during the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,688,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,984,000 after buying an additional 1,586,229 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Keane Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $13,387,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Keane Group by 36.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,293,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,748,000 after buying an additional 884,434 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FRAC shares. ValuEngine upgraded Keane Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Keane Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, September 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Keane Group in a report on Monday, June 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.50 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut Keane Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 29th. Finally, R. F. Lafferty decreased their price objective on Keane Group from $32.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.85.

FRAC stock opened at $12.88 on Wednesday. Keane Group Inc has a 52-week low of $10.12 and a 52-week high of $19.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.68. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 80.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of -0.49.

Keane Group (NYSE:FRAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. Keane Group had a return on equity of 20.43% and a net margin of 3.40%. The business had revenue of $578.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.11) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that Keane Group Inc will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Keane Group Profile

Keane Group, Inc provides integrated well completion services primarily in the United States. Its principal service offerings include horizontal and vertical fracturing, wireline perforation and logging, and engineered solutions, as well as other value-added services. The company also provides cementing and drilling services; and engineering software and technical guidance for remedial cementing applications and acidizing.

