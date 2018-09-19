Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 15,066 Shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (EXR)

Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 248,607 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 15,066 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Extra Space Storage worth $24,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXR. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 7,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 2,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Finally, Bbva Compass Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $220,000.

In related news, EVP James Overturf sold 880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.58, for a total transaction of $83,230.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 73,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,985,395.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

EXR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 14th. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 target price on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Extra Space Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $99.00 target price on Extra Space Storage and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.27.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $87.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.07, a PEG ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.55 and a 12 month high of $101.96.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The firm had revenue of $258.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.14 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 44.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 78.54%.

About Extra Space Storage

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of June 30, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,568 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1,090,000 units and approximately 119 million square feet of rentable space.

