Macquarie Group Ltd. Buys 10,839 Shares of KeyCorp (KEY)

Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,128,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,839 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. owned about 0.11% of KeyCorp worth $22,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 55,168 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after acquiring an additional 3,349 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 712.6% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,393,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222,025 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $1,760,000. Dean Investment Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $3,424,000. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 26,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Christopher M. Gorman sold 288,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.80, for a total value of $6,001,756.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director H James Dallas purchased 9,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $20.81 per share, for a total transaction of $199,984.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,055,840.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 340,954 shares of company stock worth $7,120,124. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:KEY opened at $19.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. KeyCorp has a 12-month low of $17.40 and a 12-month high of $22.40. The firm has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.98.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.02. KeyCorp had a net margin of 20.05% and a return on equity of 11.73%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that KeyCorp will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KeyCorp declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.23 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is an increase from KeyCorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on KeyCorp from $25.00 to $25.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Vining Sparks reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Wedbush set a $23.00 price objective on KeyCorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 13th. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on KeyCorp in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. KeyCorp currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.22.

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans, as well as personal property and casualty insurance, such as home, auto, renters, watercraft, and umbrella insurance for individuals.

