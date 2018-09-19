Macerich Co (MAC) Expected to Earn Q1 2019 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Macerich in a report issued on Friday, September 14th. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Macerich’s Q2 2019 earnings at $0.97 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.96 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

Macerich (NYSE:MAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.91). Macerich had a net margin of 2.52% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $234.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $216.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. Macerich’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Macerich from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Evercore ISI upgraded Macerich from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Macerich from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 21st. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Macerich from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 13th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Macerich from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.47.

MAC stock opened at $56.94 on Monday. Macerich has a 12-month low of $52.45 and a 12-month high of $69.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.80.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a $0.74 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.20%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.32%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Commonwealth Bank of Australia raised its holdings in Macerich by 737.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Macerich by 9,246.4% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 2,589 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Macerich in the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Company Profile

Macerich, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 52 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 48 regional shopping centers.

