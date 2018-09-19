M Holdings Securities Inc. Takes Position in Novartis AG (NVS)

M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 9,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $706,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVS. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis in the second quarter valued at $297,538,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 106.0% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,606,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,525,000 after buying an additional 2,885,436 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 89.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,856,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,304,000 after buying an additional 1,819,590 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 7,896.3% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,483,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after buying an additional 1,464,531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its holdings in shares of Novartis by 12.8% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 7,802,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,799,000 after buying an additional 887,198 shares in the last quarter. 10.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

In other Novartis news, major shareholder Bioventures Ltd Novartis sold 12,460 shares of Novartis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.84, for a total transaction of $47,846.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 81,322 shares of company stock worth $290,796. Corporate insiders own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NVS opened at $85.03 on Wednesday. Novartis AG has a twelve month low of $72.30 and a twelve month high of $94.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $197.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.85.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 18th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. Novartis had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm had revenue of $13.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Novartis from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BNP Paribas raised Novartis from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Novartis in a report on Thursday, July 19th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.90.

Novartis Profile

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines to enhance health outcomes for patients and health-care providers. This segment also commercializes products in the areas of oncology and rare diseases, ophthalmology, immunology and dermatology, neuroscience, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicines.

Recommended Story: Diversification Important in Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.