LyondellBasell Industries NV (LYB) Holdings Cut by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in LyondellBasell Industries NV (NYSE:LYB) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 920,843 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 12,084 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.24% of LyondellBasell Industries worth $101,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries by 8.2% in the second quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,529 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.3% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 38,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 52,777 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,577,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.7% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,327 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $585,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. grew its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 17.0% during the second quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 3,646 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

LyondellBasell Industries stock opened at $102.10 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13. LyondellBasell Industries NV has a one year low of $95.43 and a one year high of $121.95.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 53.77% and a net margin of 15.51%. equities analysts predict that LyondellBasell Industries NV will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on LYB shares. Cowen reduced their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $113.00 to $103.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Standpoint Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Friday, June 1st. Citigroup cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, ValuEngine cut LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.71.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

