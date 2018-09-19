LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.71.

NYSE:LYB opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.11 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 53.77%. equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 11.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 129,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after buying an additional 2,002,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.

