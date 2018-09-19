LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $109.00 price objective on the specialty chemicals company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $125.00. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s previous close.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LYB. ValuEngine lowered shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. Standpoint Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Sunday, May 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $116.71.
NYSE:LYB opened at $102.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.27. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52 week low of $95.43 and a 52 week high of $121.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.00 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.13.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 11.4% in the first quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 4,706 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 480 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 10.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,350 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,630,000 after buying an additional 3,260 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 40.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,222 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $869,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares in the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 7.7% in the first quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 129,812 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 9,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,607,029 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,389,109,000 after buying an additional 2,002,494 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile
LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds.
