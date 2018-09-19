LyondellBasell Industries (LYB) & Pacific Ethanol (PEIX) Critical Review

LyondellBasell Industries (NASDAQ: PEIX) and Pacific Ethanol (NASDAQ:PEIX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

LyondellBasell Industries pays an annual dividend of $4.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Pacific Ethanol does not pay a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. LyondellBasell Industries has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

72.6% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.9% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of LyondellBasell Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.9% of Pacific Ethanol shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Pacific Ethanol’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LyondellBasell Industries 15.51% 53.77% 18.68% Pacific Ethanol -2.09% -9.12% -4.77%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for LyondellBasell Industries and Pacific Ethanol, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LyondellBasell Industries 0 9 5 0 2.36 Pacific Ethanol 0 0 2 0 3.00

LyondellBasell Industries currently has a consensus price target of $117.16, indicating a potential upside of 14.75%. Pacific Ethanol has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 517.65%. Given Pacific Ethanol’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pacific Ethanol is more favorable than LyondellBasell Industries.

Risk & Volatility

LyondellBasell Industries has a beta of 1.13, suggesting that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pacific Ethanol has a beta of 1.86, suggesting that its stock price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares LyondellBasell Industries and Pacific Ethanol’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LyondellBasell Industries $34.48 billion 1.15 $4.88 billion $10.23 9.98 Pacific Ethanol $1.63 billion 0.05 -$34.96 million ($0.85) -2.00

LyondellBasell Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Pacific Ethanol. Pacific Ethanol is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LyondellBasell Industries, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

LyondellBasell Industries beats Pacific Ethanol on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Olefins and Polyolefins?Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins?Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Refining; and Technology. It produces and markets olefins and co-products; polyethylene products, which consist of high density polyethylene, low density polyethylene, and linear low density polyethylene; and polypropylene (PP) products, such as PP homopolymers, copolymers, and compounds. The company also produces and sells propylene oxide and its derivatives; oxyfuels and related products; and intermediate chemicals, such as styrene monomers, methanol products, glacial acetic acids, vinyl acetate monomers, and ethylene oxides and derivatives. In addition, it refines crude oil and other crude oils of varied types and sources into gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel; develops and licenses chemical and polyolefin process technologies; and manufactures and sells polyolefin catalysts, as well as purchases and sells ethylene. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. was founded in 2005 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

About Pacific Ethanol

Pacific Ethanol, Inc. produces and markets low-carbon renewable fuels in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Production and Marketing. It produces and markets ethanol; specialty alcohols; and co-products, such as wet distillers grains, dry distillers grains with solubles, wet and dry corn gluten feed, condensed distillers solubles, corn gluten meal, corn germ, corn oil, distillers yeast, and CO2, as well as markets ethanol produced by third parties. The company also offers ethanol transportation, storage, and delivery services through third-party service providers. It sells ethanol to integrated oil companies and gasoline marketers; distillers grains and other feed co-products to dairies and feedlots; and corn oil to poultry and biodiesel customers. The company owns and operates nine ethanol production facilities in the Western states of California, Oregon, and Idaho; and in the Midwestern states of Illinois and Nebraska. Pacific Ethanol, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Sacramento, California.

