Luther Burbank Corp (LBC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.10 Million

Equities analysts forecast that Luther Burbank Corp (NASDAQ:LBC) will announce $33.10 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Luther Burbank’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $32.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $33.50 million. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Luther Burbank will report full year sales of $130.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.00 million to $131.30 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $148.45 million per share, with estimates ranging from $144.20 million to $152.70 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Luther Burbank.

Get Luther Burbank alerts:

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. The firm had revenue of $31.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.60 million.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut Luther Burbank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Sandler O’Neill reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Luther Burbank in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.63.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 818,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,415,000 after buying an additional 155,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 735,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,458,000 after buying an additional 115,757 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Luther Burbank by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 556,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after buying an additional 9,922 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 1st quarter valued at $1,789,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Luther Burbank during the 2nd quarter valued at $920,000. Institutional investors own 20.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBC opened at $11.15 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $647.48 million and a PE ratio of 7.85. Luther Burbank has a 1 year low of $10.49 and a 1 year high of $13.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.27.

About Luther Burbank

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for individuals, entrepreneurs, professionals, and businesses in the United States. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

Recommended Story: Fundamental Analysis – How It Helps Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Luther Burbank (LBC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Luther Burbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luther Burbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.