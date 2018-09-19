Logitech International Target of Unusually High Options Trading (LOGI)

Logitech International SA (NASDAQ:LOGI) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 2,097 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 2,427% compared to the typical volume of 83 call options.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $46.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.02. Logitech International has a one year low of $32.66 and a one year high of $49.96.

Get Logitech International alerts:

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $608.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $584.37 million. Logitech International had a net margin of 7.97% and a return on equity of 24.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. equities research analysts expect that Logitech International will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 100,000 shares of Logitech International stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.66, for a total transaction of $4,566,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 712,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,516,175.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Logitech International by 123.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,961,717 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,784,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,532 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Logitech International by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,578,251 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,391,000 after purchasing an additional 114,196 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Logitech International by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 1,266,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,523,000 after purchasing an additional 46,000 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Logitech International by 13.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,058,245 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,542,000 after purchasing an additional 127,149 shares during the period. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in Logitech International by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 547,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $20,012,000 after purchasing an additional 197,450 shares during the period. 36.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Logitech International in a report on Friday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. BidaskClub lowered shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Logitech International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 4th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Logitech International from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 5th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.60.

Logitech International Company Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that allow people to connect through music, gaming, video, computing, and other digital platforms worldwide. The company offers portable wireless Bluetooth and Wi-Fi speakers, PC speakers, PC headsets, in-ear headphones, and wireless audio wearables; gaming mice, keyboards, headsets, mousepads, and steering wheels and flight sticks; and audio and video, and other products that connect small and medium sized user groups.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Logitech International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logitech International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.