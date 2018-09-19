Lloyds Banking Group PLC (LYG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Lloyds Banking Group PLC (NYSE:LYG) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several research firms have weighed in on LYG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 14th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd.

LYG stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 1-year low of $3.02 and a 1-year high of $4.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.86.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 15.05%. The business had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter. sell-side analysts expect that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 20.00%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 125,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 14,973 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 700,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 18,258 shares in the last quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 1,066,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 19,037 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 48,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 20,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 301,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 20,380 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc provides banking and financial services under the Lloyds Bank, Halifax, Bank of Scotland, and Scottish Widows brands in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings accounts, mortgages, motor finance, and unsecured consumer lending products to personal and small business customers.

