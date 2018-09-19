Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) Holdings Boosted by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY raised its holdings in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,368 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY’s holdings in Live Nation Entertainment were worth $2,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Live Nation Entertainment during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 51,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after acquiring an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,604 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 49.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 7,851 shares in the last quarter. 69.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LYV has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $45.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine raised Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment in a research report on Friday, July 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered Live Nation Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.21.

Shares of LYV opened at $53.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.81 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.94 and a 12 month high of $55.26.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.49% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth Kathleen Willard sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.44, for a total transaction of $988,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 299,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,799,270.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Ted Enloe III sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.07, for a total value of $378,490.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $946,657.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 247,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,186,490. 5.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Sponsorship & Advertising, and Ticketing segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned and/or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; and produces music festivals and creates associated content.

