LivaNova (LIVN) Lowered to “Buy” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on LIVN. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $135.00 target price (up from $128.00) on shares of LivaNova in a report on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of LivaNova in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LivaNova from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LivaNova from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.50.

Shares of LivaNova stock opened at $124.53 on Tuesday. LivaNova has a 12-month low of $68.00 and a 12-month high of $131.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.92.

LivaNova (NASDAQ:LIVN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.04. LivaNova had a negative net margin of 4.93% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. The company had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $278.08 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that LivaNova will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Douglas John Manko sold 2,058 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.61, for a total transaction of $250,273.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel Jeffrey Moore sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.19, for a total transaction of $102,190.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,558 shares of company stock worth $627,103 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LIVN. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in LivaNova by 149.9% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 895,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,263,000 after acquiring an additional 537,282 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in LivaNova by 18.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after acquiring an additional 3,770 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in LivaNova by 3.5% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 71,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,321,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in LivaNova by 8.1% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 273,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,237,000 after acquiring an additional 20,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in LivaNova by 69.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 4,713 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC, a medical device company, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells therapeutic solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Cardiac Surgery and Neuromodulation. The Cardiac Surgery segment develops, produces, and sells cardiopulmonary products, including oxygenators, heart-lung machines, perfusion tubing systems, cannulae and accessories for extracorporeal circulation, and systems for autotransfusion and autologous blood washing, as well as surgical tissue and mechanical heart valve replacements, and repair products for damaged or diseased heart valves.

