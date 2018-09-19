LiteDoge 1-Day Volume Tops $953.00 (LDOGE)

LiteDoge (CURRENCY:LDOGE) traded 15.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 19th. One LiteDoge coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, Cryptopia and YoBit. LiteDoge has a market cap of $1.01 million and $953.00 worth of LiteDoge was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, LiteDoge has traded down 7.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get LiteDoge alerts:

Novacoin (NVC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00041438 BTC.

Sequence (SEQ) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00001025 BTC.

vTorrent (VTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001375 BTC.

42-coin (42) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19,770.24 or 3.07549226 BTC.

Cashcoin (CASH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000126 BTC.

BriaCoin (BRIA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00006935 BTC.

Rupaya (RUPX) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000119 BTC.

BitBar (BTB) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.76 or 0.00089657 BTC.

ChessCoin (CHESS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000044 BTC.

BillaryCoin (BLRY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000114 BTC.

LiteDoge Coin Profile

LiteDoge (LDOGE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2015. LiteDoge’s total supply is 15,086,024,558 coins. The official website for LiteDoge is www.ldoge.tech . The Reddit community for LiteDoge is /r/litedoge and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . LiteDoge’s official Twitter account is @litedoge and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling LiteDoge

LiteDoge can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LiteDoge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade LiteDoge should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LiteDoge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for LiteDoge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for LiteDoge and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.