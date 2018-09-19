Liberty Media Formula One Series C (FWONK) Trading -1.9% Higher

Shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) traded up 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $39.13 and last traded at $38.00. 26,933 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,359,534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.72.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FWONK. ValuEngine raised Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Liberty Media Formula One Series C from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Liberty Media Formula One Series C from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Liberty Media Formula One Series C presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

Get Liberty Media Formula One Series C alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.02 and a beta of 1.41.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C (NASDAQ:FWONK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $585.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.28 million. analysts forecast that Liberty Media Formula One Series C will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONK. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 558,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,228,000 after purchasing an additional 53,935 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 170,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,245,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $350,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 208,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,431,000 after acquiring an additional 15,245 shares during the period. Finally, Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series C by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 688,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,233,000 after acquiring an additional 93,831 shares during the period. 89.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Media Formula One Series C Company Profile (NASDAQ:FWONK)

Formula One Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the media and entertainment businesses in North America. Formula One Group was formerly known as The Liberty Media Group. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. Formula One Group is a former subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Media Formula One Series C and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.