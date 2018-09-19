LHC Group (LHCG) Given a $119.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Bank of America set a $119.00 price target on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The firm currently has a buy rating on the health services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LHC Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 4th. BidaskClub upgraded LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 16th. Benchmark set a $110.00 price objective on LHC Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on LHC Group from $85.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on LHC Group to $101.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $101.91.

Shares of NASDAQ LHCG opened at $97.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 40.16, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. LHC Group has a 1-year low of $58.65 and a 1-year high of $100.90.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The health services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. LHC Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $502.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $509.03 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 95.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other LHC Group news, COO Donald Dwayne Stelly sold 2,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $273,725.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,380,131.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff Reibel sold 1,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $180,804.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LHCG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 204,363 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $12,581,000 after purchasing an additional 101,854 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 38,940 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after purchasing an additional 919 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LHC Group during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,770 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of LHC Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 28,635 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc, a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

