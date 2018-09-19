LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Takes Position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (CMF)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 869,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $870,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned about 4.63% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 252.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,955,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,990,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,435 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,745,000 after purchasing an additional 282,558 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 596,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,897,000 after purchasing an additional 80,870 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 346,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 24.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 175,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,259,000 after buying an additional 34,362 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF stock opened at $58.01 on Wednesday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.68 and a 1-year high of $59.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 5th were paid a $0.105 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 4th. This is an increase from iShares California Muni Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.17%.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Profile

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

