LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Invests $3.50 Million in Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (VRP) Stock

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:VRP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,504,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,504,000. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF accounts for approximately 3.4% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA owned 3.98% of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 5,064.7% in the 2nd quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 20,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 20,512 shares during the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,542,000 after purchasing an additional 44,113 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 119,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,000 after purchasing an additional 9,636 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 38,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VRP stock opened at $25.01 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a twelve month low of $24.71 and a twelve month high of $26.13.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 21st were paid a $0.0911 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco Variable Rate Preferred ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 20th.

