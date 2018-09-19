LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA Acquires New Position in iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (EMB)

LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF (NASDAQ:EMB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,781,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,000. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF makes up about 1.7% of LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 144.4% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,029,051 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $115,133,000 after purchasing an additional 607,960 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 441,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,761,000 after purchasing an additional 35,733 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 379,514 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,804 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 30,612.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 250,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,693,000 after purchasing an additional 249,186 shares during the period. Finally, Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Mosaic Financial Partners Inc. now owns 184,152 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,662,000 after purchasing an additional 3,402 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF stock opened at $106.03 on Wednesday. iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $104.98 and a twelve month high of $117.04.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 5th were given a dividend of $0.4356 per share. This represents a $5.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 4th.

iShares JP Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF Company Profile

iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond ETF, formerly iShares JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the JPMorgan EMBI Global Core Index (the Index). The Index is a diverse United States dollar-denominated emerging markets debt benchmark, which tracks the total return of actively traded external debt instruments in emerging market countries.

