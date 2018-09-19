Legal & General Group Plc Lowers Position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (TECH)

Legal & General Group Plc reduced its position in BIO-TECHNE Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,371 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.12% of BIO-TECHNE worth $6,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 272,367 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,297,000 after buying an additional 11,595 shares in the last quarter. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $442,000. Robecosam AG purchased a new position in BIO-TECHNE during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,678,000 after buying an additional 4,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in BIO-TECHNE by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 27,917 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John L. Higgins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $1,879,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,445,215.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles A. Dinarello sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.94, for a total value of $884,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,337,731.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TECH opened at $197.35 on Wednesday. BIO-TECHNE Corp has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $201.90. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.87.

BIO-TECHNE (NASDAQ:TECH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 7th. The biotechnology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.05. BIO-TECHNE had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 19.50%. The company had revenue of $180.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.24 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that BIO-TECHNE Corp will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 16th. BIO-TECHNE’s payout ratio is 31.45%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TECH. Zacks Investment Research lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank lowered BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. ValuEngine raised BIO-TECHNE from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 11th. Citigroup lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $160.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on BIO-TECHNE from $162.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $185.57.

BIO-TECHNE Profile

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells biotechnology reagents, instruments, and clinical diagnostic controls worldwide. It operates through three segments: Biotechnology, Protein Platforms, and Diagnostics. The Biotechnology segment offers native and recombinant proteins, monoclonal and polyclonal antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active chemical compounds, and in situ genomic hybridization assays for the research and clinical diagnostics markets.

