Legal & General Group Plc Increases Holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (KS)

Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. (NYSE:KS) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 191,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 5,441 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in KapStone Paper and Packaging were worth $6,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 9.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,794,147 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $441,397,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,702 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 4.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,875,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $98,667,000 after purchasing an additional 131,082 shares in the last quarter. Water Island Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging by 9.7% in the second quarter. Water Island Capital LLC now owns 2,435,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $84,011,000 after purchasing an additional 215,600 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the first quarter worth $50,475,000. Finally, Alpine Associates Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging in the first quarter worth $48,184,000. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KS opened at $34.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.24. KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. has a 1 year low of $20.42 and a 1 year high of $35.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.83, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 3.26.

KapStone Paper and Packaging (NYSE:KS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.10. KapStone Paper and Packaging had a net margin of 8.83% and a return on equity of 16.87%. The firm had revenue of $912.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $935.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that KapStone Paper and Packaging Corp. will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. KapStone Paper and Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.30%.

KS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. ValuEngine lowered shares of KapStone Paper and Packaging from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 20th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.33.

KapStone Paper and Packaging Profile

KapStone Paper and Packaging Corporation produces and sells a range of containerboards, corrugated products, and specialty paper products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Paper and Packaging, and Distribution. The Paper and Packaging segment offers containerboards consisting of linerboard and corrugated medium to manufacture corrugated containers for packaging products; and corrugated products.

