Legal & General Group Plc Has $6.19 Million Stake in Barnes Group Inc. (B)

Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,194 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Barnes Group were worth $6,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the second quarter worth about $226,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 234.6% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $253,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $284,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its holdings in shares of Barnes Group by 42.1% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piermont Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Barnes Group during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Barnes Group alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 28th. DA Davidson set a $67.00 price objective on Barnes Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised Barnes Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Barnes Group in a report on Wednesday, August 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Barnes Group from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barnes Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.40.

Shares of NYSE B opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.57 billion, a PE ratio of 24.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Barnes Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.42 and a 12 month high of $72.87.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $375.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.00 million. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 4.39%. Barnes Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Barnes Group Inc. will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th were paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 27th. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.22%.

Barnes Group Profile

Barnes Group Inc operates as an industrial and aerospace manufacturer, and service provider in the United States and internationally. Its Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems for applications serving various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, consumer products, packaging, electronics, medical devices, and energy.

Read More: What does earnings per share mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding B? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B).

Receive News & Ratings for Barnes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barnes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.