Legacy Reserves LP Unit (LGCY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Seaport Global Securities

Research analysts at Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on LGCY. ValuEngine downgraded Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. BidaskClub raised Legacy Reserves LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd.

LGCY traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, reaching $4.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 612,386. Legacy Reserves LP Unit has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.63, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit (NASDAQ:LGCY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $139.28 million during the quarter. Legacy Reserves LP Unit had a negative net margin of 8.74% and a negative return on equity of 1.87%.

In other Legacy Reserves LP Unit news, major shareholder Baines Creek Capital, Llc purchased 59,949 shares of Legacy Reserves LP Unit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $6.88 per share, with a total value of $412,449.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders purchased 692,959 shares of company stock valued at $3,620,463 in the last three months. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LGCY. FMR LLC raised its stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 7.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,756,322 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $67,319,000 after buying an additional 652,818 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,477,000. X Square Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the first quarter valued at approximately $587,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit by 33.1% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,886 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 25,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navellier & Associates Inc acquired a new stake in Legacy Reserves LP Unit during the second quarter valued at approximately $653,000. 21.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legacy Reserves LP Unit Company Profile

Legacy Reserves LP acquires and develops oil and natural gas properties primarily in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-Continent regions of the United States. As of December 31, 2017, the company owned interests in producing oil and natural gas properties in 606 fields comprising 10,492 gross productive wells, including 3,497 operated and 6,995 non-operated wells located in the Permian Basin, East Texas, Piceance Basin of Colorado, Texas Panhandle, Wyoming, North Dakota, Montana, Oklahoma, and other states.

